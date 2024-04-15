Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

“Restore the Bear” Trash Clean Up this Friday, April 19th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This Friday, April 19th, Big Bear businesses, locals and visitors will team up to “Restore the Bear” for a Big Bear trash clean up day. Meet at 10:30 am at Dank Donuts on Moonridge Road to pick up trash bags, gloves and a free small coffee! Last years’ group picked up three quarters of a ton of trash from our local fields and streams and they’re looking to make it to a ton this year with your help. Participants must sign up ahead of time! Businesses, service groups and individuals can participate by emailing bigbearlakeca@gmail.com. Help “Restore the Bear” make it to the one million ton total!

