Detectives Investigating Homicide in Fawnskin, Suspect Not Yet Identified

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake/Fawnskin: On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at approximately 2:57 a.m., deputies from the Big Bear Station responded to investigate a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Bruin Trail. Deputies arrived and located Richard Clinton Robinson, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered, and Robinson was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving measures, Robinson was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and are conducting the investigation. The identity of the suspect(s) is unknown, at this time. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Bryan Sprague, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com. Or contact Detective Bryan Sprague or Sergeant Michael Warrick of the Specialized Investigations Division at 909 890 4904