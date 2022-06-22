Two Found Deceased Inside a Home in Big Bear

Big Bear Lake, CA – On Saturday, June 18, 2022, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a residence on Breckinridge Road after a witness reported the front door to the residence was open. When deputies arrived, they entered the home and found a deceased white elderly male and a deceased white elderly female. Detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. The Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to positively identify the decedents.



This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

Detective David Carpenter

Station: Specialized Investigation Division

909-387-3589

Case No. DR# 162200537