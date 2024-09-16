Death Investigation Begins after Human Skeletal Remains are Located in Running Springs

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA – On Saturday, September 14, 2024, at about 3:44 p.m., deputies from Twin Peaks were on proactive patrol in a closed area of Highway 330 when they located bones. The bones were later determined to be that of a human. The Coroner’s Office also responded, collected the bones and are working to identify the person and a cause of death. The bones appear to have been in that location for an extended period of time and investigators do not believe the cause of death is related to the fire.

The Specialized Investigations Division is conducting the death investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact them at 909-890-4804. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.