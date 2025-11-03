Remains Found Near Cactus Flats Identified as Missing Person, Carlos Baltazar

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Today, March 11, 2025, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office released the name of the deceased whose remains were found in the area of Cactus Flats on October 26, 2024 and positively identified on February 22, 2025, to be those of 39-year-old Carlos Baltazar, a resident of La Puente. The determination was made utilizing DNA.

The discovery of Carlos Baltazar, a US Forest Service Interagency Hotshot crew member, brings closure to his family who reported him missing on September 24, 2020. Mr. Baltazar’s vehicle was located on Highway 18 between Baldwin Lake Road and Cactus Flats on September 20, 2020 and his backpack was found 75 yards away from where his vehicle was located. Sheriff’s Aviation Teams, K9 and ground Search and Rescue crews conducted an extensive search at the time but no other evidence related to his disappearance was found until October 26, 2024 when an individual reported finding a human skull in the area where he was hunting North of Big Bear. The Coroner’s Division responded and discovered additional remains. An autopsy was conducted to determine the identity of the decedent and a cause and manner of death. At this time, the cause of death remains undetermined.