Death Investigation Begins after Human Remains are Located North of Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Saturday, October 26, 2024, at about 3:03 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff Department deputies responded to a report of a found human skull at Smarts Rancho Road, North of Cactus Flats, and North of Big Bear. The reporting party was hunting in the area when he found the remains. Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed the skull to be human.

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, the Coroner’s Division along with the Specialized Investigations Division investigators responded to the scene to search the area where additional remains were located. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the identity of the decedent and a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation case is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.