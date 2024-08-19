Witnesses Sought in Big Bear Lake Murder Investigation

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Sunday, August 18, 2024, at approximately 7:24 a.m., deputies with the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to the Bear Creek Resort where they located a male with injuries consistent with a homicide. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and assumed the investigation. The identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No arrest has been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Candelario Sahagun, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.