Caltrans Flagging for Roadwork on SR-330 Begins Monday through Thursday This Week

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA – As of this morning, Caltrans crews began Phase 2 of the emergency project on SR 330 to culvert drainage caused by the Line Fire.

Contractor crews will be working on the section of SR 330 between East Fork City Creek to/from Live Oak Drive. Culvert repairs will begin on Monday, January 13th through Thursday, January 16, 2025 with daytime flagging from 7am to 4pm daily. Please note that closures are dependent on the contractor receiving proper materials for each job function. They can be changed or canceled at any time by Caltrans.

Flagging operations are scheduled to occur at daytime hours at various locations. This may cause delays, so plan ahead, as flagging will be performed in both directions and may take up to 15 minutes of wait time per side. Please reduce your speed when near work areas for the safety of crews and other drivers on the route. Signage will be placed ahead to indicate approaching roadway work.