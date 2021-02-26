Burglary Investigation Leads to the Arrest and the Recovery & Return of Stolen Property

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – At approximately 2:20 a.m. on February 26, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a burglary alarm going off at Boulder Bay Liquor in Big Bear Lake. Upon arrival, deputies found the front glass entry door had been smashed. It did not appear that anyone entered the business after the alarm was triggered. While at the location, deputies developed investigative leads which identified a possible suspect vehicle involved in the vandalism. Review of video surveillance indicated the direction in which the suspect vehicle left. An extensive area check was conducted, and the suspect vehicle occupied by three male subjects was located on Highway 18 near Snow Valley.

The subjects were identified as Amado Morales, Hunter Beckwith and Anthony Elder. Further investigation concluded the three subjects were involved in burglaries from multiple businesses and a construction job site within the Big Bear Valley. Deputies recovered a large quantity of stolen tools and construction supplies valued at approximately $2,500. The owners of the stolen items have been identified and contacted to retrieve their property.

Morales was arrested and booked on a felony charge of burglary. Beckwith and Elder were booked on felony charges of burglary and being in possession of stolen property. All three suspects remain in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail each with court procedures scheduled for March 2, 2021 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.