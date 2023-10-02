Whittier Man Accidently Shoots Himself with Stolen Gun; Responding Deputies Locate Other Stolen Property

Big Bear Lake CA – Big Bear News: On February 8, 2023, deputies responded to a local business after a person accidentally shot himself with a firearm. Deputies arrived at the location and determined that 21 year old Abraham Macias of Whittier was manipulating a handgun when it discharged, striking him in his leg. Deputies provided life-saving measures until personnel from the Big Bear Fire Department arrived. Macias was transported to the Bear Valley Community Hospital and was treated for his injuries. Deputies conducted an investigation and determined the handgun was stolen from a recent residential burglary in the city of Rancho Cucamonga. Macias was also found to be in possession of numerous other stolen items from the burglary. Macias was booked into custody at the West Valley Detention Center for weapon charges and burglary. Macias is currently being held on $60,000 bail. Macias’ arraignment hearing is scheduled for February 14, 2023, in San Bernardino County Superior Court. Unidentified property was also located and suspected to have been stolen. Macias’ photo is being released as detectives believe there may be unreported victims of burglaries and/or thefts. If you recognize Macias and suspect you may have been victimized, please contact the Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com

Suspect, Abraham Macias

Deputy C. Blackwell, Big Bear Station; Detective D. Garcia, Rancho Cucamonga Station

Station: Big Bear Station

Case No. 162300158 / 112301682