Big Bear Deputies Working in an Evacuated Area Arrest Two Suspects for Burglary

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Saturday, September 14, 2024, deputies observed Tammy Smith and Tammi Wormsbecker in front of a residence under an evacuation order. Deputies found that Smith and Wormsbecker did not live at the residence or have persmission to be there.

Through investigation, deputies found the front door of the residence was unlocked and the key was missing from the lock box. Deputies conducted a search of the property and located Wormsbecker’s phone and drug paraphernalia.

Smith and Wormsbecker were arrested for burglary and drug possession. They were booked into custody at the West Valley Detention Center and are being held on $30,000 bail. Smith and Wormsbecker will be arraigned in the San Bernardino County Superior Court on September 17, 2024.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.