Big Bear Sheriff Deputies Request the Public’s Assistance in Locating Man Reported Missing While Camping in Fawnskin

Big Bear News – Fawnskin, CA – The Big Bear Sheriff’s Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a man reported missing while camping in Fawnskin. Brian Schofield was camping with his fiancée at the Yellow Post Campsite #33 in Fawnskin when he was reported missing by his fiancée at 8:53 a.m., on August 3, 2026. Brian was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m., on August 2, 2026, at the Yellow Post Campsite #33 before going to bed. When his fiancée awoke in the morning, Brian was nowhere to be found.

Brian Schofield is described as being 6’2″, approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Brian was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, camouflage shorts, orange hiking boots, and a gray beanie.

If you have seen this person or have information as to his whereabouts, please call the Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available at https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.