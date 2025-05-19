UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department Finds Missing Student Deceased in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake CA – May 19, 2025 1:57 PM – On May 19, 2025, at about 10:23 a.m., following an extensive search by deputies and the Sheriff’s Dive Team, Tanner Prentiss’ body was located in the water near the Pine Knot Marina. Investigators followed up information from people who last saw him. No foul play was indicated, and the Coroner’s Office has assumed the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tanner’s family, friends and all those who are affected by his loss. The family is requesting privacy as they navigate through this tragic incident.

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Search Underway in Big Bear for Missing UC Santa Barbara Student – Authorities and loved ones are engaged in an intensive search for Tanner Prentiss, a 22-year-old UC Santa Barbara student who went missing early Saturday morning in Big Bear.

Prentiss was last seen on Village Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17th, possibly heading north toward Big Bear Boulevard. He had been visiting the area with friends for a weekend getaway but never returned to the rental cabin.

Described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with blue eyes, fair skin, and red hair, Prentiss was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is leading the search effort, working closely with local authorities and volunteers. Officials urge anyone with information to contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.