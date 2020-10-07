Big Bear Lake’s Most Popular Trail Upgraded

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA — July 10, 2025 –

Big Bear Lake’s most popular trail just got a major upgrade! The brand-new Castle Rock Trailhead Parking Lot is officially open at the corner of Big Bear Boulevard and Talbot Drive. No permits, no fees—just easier access and safer parking for hikers and nature lovers. After nearly a decade in planning and construction beginning in August 2024, this project was backed by $741,000 in federal funding, $180,000 in state grants, and local support.

The new Castle Rock Trailhead Parking Lot offers 38 parking spaces, including two that are ADA-accessible, along with modern restrooms designed for comfort and compliance. Visitors will also find convenient trash and recycling bins, a bike rack that accommodates up to seven bicycles, enhanced storm drainage, and a widened section of Talbot Drive for safer traffic flow. Most notably, the trailhead has been relocated to provide improved and safer access for hikers.

Mayor Perri Melnick says, “Castle Rock Trail is a gem for locals and visitors. This project not only solves long-standing parking issues—it enhances the natural experience for everyone. Big thanks to contractor S. Porter Inc. and the Southern California Mountains Foundation for their incredible work.”

So grab your hiking boots—Castle Rock just got a whole lot more accessible!