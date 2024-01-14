Castle Rock Trailhead Parking Lot Project Environmental Documents Now Available for Public Review and Comment

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake has recently prepared a draft environmental document for the proposed Castle Rock Trailhead Parking Lot Project which is now available for public review and comment. The project contemplates construction of an approximately 0.26 acre parking lot, with thirty parking spaces, as well as a restroom facility and a new trail connection to serve the existing Castle Rock Trail. The parking lot is proposed to be constructed on a City owned parcel, at the intersection of Talbot Drive and Big Bear Boulevard, that was purchased by the City in 2020 for the purpose of constructing this parking facility. The intent of this project is to improve safety for pedestrians and motorists by providing an alternative to parking along the State Highway as well as enhance access to this trail.

Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the City retained an environmental consultant for the preparation of an Initial Study document to analyze the environmental impacts of the proposed project. This Initial Study is the first step to analyzing a number of potential environmental factors that may result from this project, such as biological and cultural resources, geology and soils, noise, air quality, and traffic amongst other factors. The findings of the Initial Study have led to the development of a Mitigated Negative Declaration , and the evaluation has determined that either no impact or less than significant impacts are associated with the project. Additionally, the draft document has identified mitigation measures to reduce impacts to a less than significant level.

The environmental documents for this project are available for public review, inspection, and comment through February 2, 2024. The documents may be accessed by visiting Planning (citybigbearlake.com) under the Environmental Notices Tab or through the California State Clearinghouse at https://ceqanet.opr.ca.gov/2024010059. The Mitigated Negative Declaration for this project is scheduled to be presented to the Planning Commission for review, comment, and approval at the regularly scheduled Planning Commission Meeting on Wednesday, February 21 at 1:15 p.m. at Big Bear Lake City Hall, 39707 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, CA.

The environmental review and approval, by the Planning Commission, is one of the next steps in enabling this project to proceed to construction.. The Planning Commission will deliberate the merits and conformance of the project in accordance with the City’s General Plan and Development Code, and the approval of the Conditional Use Permit is granted by the Planning Commission. If approved, the project would be presented to the City Council for authorization to solicit construction bids and then again to the City Council for the award of construction contract. These dates, when determined, will be posted on the City’s website for project information. It is anticipated that construction would commence in the spring/summer of 2024. This project is funded, primarily, through a grant from the Federal Highway Administration that was awarded in 2018.

For more information regarding CEQA or the Entitlement please contact Nathan Castillo, Principal Planner, at (909) 866-5831 x 128 or ncastillo@citybigbearlake.com. For additional project details please contact Sean Sullivan, Assistant City Manager, at (909) 866-5831. Project information may be found at www.citybigbearlake.com/castlerock.