Big Bear Lake’s Christmas in the Village and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The highly anticipated annual Christmas Tree Lighting returns to the Big Bear Lake Village on Friday, November 29th! This family-friendly event is free to the public. This year’s line-up features an exciting mix of beloved local performers as well as incredible talent from Los Angeles.

What to expect:

4:30 PM: Emcee and Comedian Jason Love? opens the ceremony

4:45 PM: Mountain Marvels “Carnegie Kids”? put a fun spin on Christmas classics with singing and swing dancing

5:00 PM: Moonridge School of Dance performs songs from the classic ballet, The Nutcracker?

5:15 PM: The Mountain Marvelettes? are back by popular demand to sing festive favorites like Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas Is You”

5:50 PM: Santa Claus & the City Council? take the stage, followed by the Tree Lighting

6:00 PM: A Capella group Jingle 5? performs modern Christmas hits from Sia, NSYNC, and more!

7:00 PM: Ceremony concludes?

Stick around afterwards to be serenaded by Voices of Christmas carolers dressed in traditional Victorian costume as they roam The Village singing until 8:30, and don’t forget to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus for a fun photo op immediately following the tree lighting until 9:30 PM.

Pine Knot Avenue between Cameron Drive and Pedder Road, and Village Drive between Bartlett Road and Stocker Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM for this event, and there will be no parking in these areas. We encourage attendees to park in the Bartlett, Knickerbocker, and Pennsylvania public parking lots, or consider taking a free ride on Mountain Transit Red, Blue or Gold Lines. There is a bus stop conveniently located at the Knickerbocker Parking Lot, which is located near the cross streets of Knickerbocker Road and Village Drive. For more information on routes and schedules, please visit mountaintransit.org.