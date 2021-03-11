Christmas in the Village is Back!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – After a modified Christmas Tree Lighting celebration in 2019 due to a significant snow event and the cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the City of Big Bear Lake and the Village Business Association are excited for the return of the annual Christmas in The Village celebration!

This year’s celebration will be held the weekend before Thanksgiving. Festivities begin at 5 pm on Saturday, November 20th, and will include Christmas carols, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, the official tree lighting ceremony, and more!