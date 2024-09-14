Big Bear Lake Subjects Arrested for Trespassing and Illegally Entering a Closed Emergency Area

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On September 11, 2024, a Big Bear Lake homeowner evacuated due to the Line Fire threatening Big Bear Valley. On September 12, 2024, at approximately 11:09 AM, deputies responded to a call from the homeowner reporting two subjects were trespassing on his property in Big Bear Lake.

Deputies arrived at the residence and found 31-year-old Andrew DeLeon and 46 year-old Manuel Hernandez, both residents of Big Bear Lake, in the backyard of the property. DeLeon and Hernandez admitted they were stopped by California Highway Patrol and advised they could not enter the area. DeLeon and Hernandez then illegally entered the closed emergency area on foot and trespassed on the homeowner’s property.

DeLeon and Hernandez were arrested for trespassing and unauthorized entry to a closed emergency area. DeLeon and Hernandez were booked into custody at the Big Bear Jail and are scheduled to appear in court on November 14, 2024.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.