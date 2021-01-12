Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley Holds Virtual Holiday Auction

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley (SIBBV) is holding a Virtual Holiday Auction to raise money for local projects and programs. The Auction opens at 6:00pm on Wednesday, December 1st. Similar to a Silent Auction, participants will have the opportunity to outbid each other right up until the end of the auction, which is Sunday, December 5th, at 7:00pm.

The money raised at this year’s Virtual Holiday Auction will be used primarily for High School Scholarships, the ‘Dream It Be It Program’ for Middle School girls, and the ‘Live Your Dream Program’ for women heads of households.

You may register for the Auction at 32auctions.com/Soroptimist2021