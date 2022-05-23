Tacos With A Purpose

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Historical Society is having a fundraiser today at Sonora Cantina. All day on Monday, May 23rd, from 12 noon to 8PM enjoy tacos for only $1 each. You can choose from ground beef, chicken, pork, shredded beef and or a veggie tacos! Also, the Big Bear Historical Society will have an opportunity drawing and a silent auction. Just be sure to purchase your tickets and enter your amount on silent auction items before 8PM. The drawing will be held at 8, immediately following the end of the fundraiser. Funds raised supports the operations of the Big Bear Historical Society museum located at 800 B Greenway Road in Big Bear City.