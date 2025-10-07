Big Bear Chamber of Commerce Launches Strategic Restructuring

Big Bear Lake, CA — The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is embarking on a new chapter through a strategic restructuring aimed at strengthening member services and expanding community impact. During this transition phase, the Chamber is focused on building deeper partnerships across the Big Bear Valley, including with local businesses, the City of Big Bear Lake, and Visit Big Bear.

In alignment with this broader vision, the Chamber Board of Directors have made the difficult decision to vacate the position of Executive Director, asking for Ellen Clarke’s resignation effective July 31st. The Chamber Board thanks Ellen for her contributions during her tenure and looks ahead to new opportunities to strengthen support for our members and the community we serve.

Ellen Clarke joined the Chamber in 2017 as Membership and Communications Manager, bringing extensive association leadership experience. She was appointed Executive Director in 2019, serving with dedication and vision to strengthen member engagement and champion Big Bear’s business community.

Over the course of her leadership, Ellen modernized Chamber operations and enhanced member services with a personal touch. “It has been a genuine pleasure to serve the Chamber Board of Directors, members, the business community, our community partners, and member nonprofit organizations,” Clarke said. “I am so grateful for the support I’ve received from every corner of this town. To the business community, I know these are tough times. Please continue to support the Chamber and one another.”

Ellen plans to remain in the Valley and continue supporting the causes she cares about, including ongoing volunteer work with the American Association of University Women, the Big Bear Theatre Project, improv group Fools of Big Bear and on the Board of Directors for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District.