Rotary Club of Big Bear Honors this Year’s “Eagle of Excellence” Recipients

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake will host its annual “Eagle of Excellence” Community Service Awards Ceremony and Dinner on Thursday, May 29th at 5pm at the Best Western Big Bear Chateau. The dinner and awards ceremony is dedicated to honoring members of the Big Bear community who exhibit a very high caliber of professionalism, enthusiasm, work ethic and commitment to service, not only in their vocational field, but also in how they demonstrate excellence in the personal giving of time, energy and influence on others within the Bear Valley community.

The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake began this program in 1998 and has honored a distinguished group of Bear Valley individuals, mostly non-Rotarians, annually ever since. The 2025 group of honorees include Tina Fulmer, Bear Valley Unified School District High School and Chautauqua High School Principal and Holly Elmer, Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation Co-President in the Vocational category. Jeffry Tunnell, Nurturing Families Program Manager for the Mom and Dad Project and Patti Dokter, retired business owner of Interiors in the Community category. Jay Obernolte, United States Representative, District CA-23, in the Special Recognition category and Rotarian Andy Brakebill and Rotarian In Memoriam, Roy Brownie.

The Awards Dinner will feature a presentation highlighting the accomplishments, career and family of each recipient. For ticket information, please RSVP to Helen Walsh at 909-838-5874. Join the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake in supporting and saluting this year’s “Eagle of Excellence” Recipients.