Big Bear Boulevard Lane Closures

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water is doing its part to ensure that Monday continues to live up to its reputation. To that effect, there will be lane closures on Big Bear Boulevard, Monday, September 27th from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Cienega at the east to Talbot at the west. Lane closures will impact both directions of travel, but there will be at least one lane open at all times.

Funded in part by U.S. Department of Agriculture grants and low-interest loans, 6,000’ feet of aging pipe have been replaced with a new, larger pipeline, enhancing fire protection and reducing water loss. Monday’s closure is the final step, including paving, for the project

The BBLDWP would like to thank all the residents, visitors and business owners impacted by the project for their patience this summer.