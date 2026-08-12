Big Bear Boat Parade of Lights and Drone Show Returns for Labor Day Weekend

BIG BEAR NEWS – BIG BEAR LAKE CA – Get ready for a dazzling waterfront tradition on Big Bear Lake! The Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake and Visit Big Bear present the 3rd Annual Boat Parade of Lights on Sunday, September 6th. Starting at 7:30 PM, watch dozens of brightly illuminated local vessels light up the night along the south shoreline, starting near the dam and moving east. Then at 9:00 PM, look up for a grand finale—a cutting-edge Labor Day Drone Show launching directly over the harbor from Pine Knot Marina, synchronized to a custom soundtrack on KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 K-BEAR! Tune in your radio while you watch the show.

This event is completely free for spectators, so bring the whole family and arrive early to secure local parking and prime viewing spots along the shore.

Want to enter your own boat in the procession? Register your vessel online today—space is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to register specifically for participating in the parade! For route maps, recommended public viewing areas, and boat registration details, visit the official Big Bear Lake Rotary Club site. Celebrate Labor Day weekend on the water with the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake and KBHR!









