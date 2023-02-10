BVES, Inc Schedules Maintenance for Tuesday, 10/3, Rolling Blackouts Possible

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Southern California Edison has scheduled maintenance affecting the power supply lines from Lucerne to the Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. (BVES) distribution system on October 3, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The impact to BVES customers will be as follows:

Total load served will be severely limited and may result in “rolling blackouts” if load demand increases beyond the available capacity.

Short duration outages will be necessary from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and at the end of the maintenance period to support switching operations. Customers are highly encouraged to reduce their electricity use on October 3, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. so that “rolling blackouts” are not necessary.

Some key ways to reduce electrical loads are:

Avoid running appliances (dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, electric stoves and ovens, etc.).

Turn off air conditioning.

Run fans on low speed if necessary.

Turn off lights where daylight is sufficient to support your activities.



If rolling blackouts become necessary, the communities that may be affected include Fawnskin, Erwin Lake, Lake Williams, Sugarloaf, and Moonridge. BVES will keep customers apprised of any significant changes via its website and social media. Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment or need assistance during a power outage are strongly encouraged to consider special accommodations.



BVES advises customers to take the following proactive measures to prepare for this scheduled power outage:

Make an Emergency Kit: Emergency kits are good to have on hand for various situations. Kits should include items like flashlights, battery-operated radio, non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, important family documents, and other essentials.

Use Surge Protectors: Plugging your valuable electronics, including computers, televisions, and cell phones into surge protectors will improve the chances your electronics remain undamaged (or stay intact) during sudden power surges.

Monitor the BVES website and Facebook page for the latest updates.

Develop a Communication Plan: Designate a friend or relative outside your town or area as your “family point of contact” in the event you are separated if power is interrupted. Agree on a place for the family to meet if separated.

For additional information, customers are encouraged to call (800) 808-2837, visit www.bvesinc.com.