With the Public’s Help, Deputies Locate Charles Stapleton

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – UPDATE: A local citizen called the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station to report suspect Charles Stapleton’s vehicle parked in a vacant lot in Sugarloaf. The vehicle was unoccupied. Deputies scoured the area and made contact with nearby residents. Information was gathered that Stapleton was possibly staying at a house in the 400 block of Highland Avenue. Deputies went to the location, but no one answered the door.

The house was secured by Deputies while a search warrant was obtained for the residence. The property owner arrived back at the house as Deputies searched the property. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Deputies located Suspect Charles Stapleton hiding in a locked detached laundry room at the location.

Stapleton was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of kidnapping, spousal abuse, criminal threats, and burglary. Charles Stapleton remains in custody in lieu of an enhanced bail of $350,000, pending court procedures scheduled for November 20 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station appreciates the cooperation and assistance of residents providing information that directly contributed to the arrest of Charles Stapleton.

On November 17, 2020, at 9:14 p.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 900 block of S. Hemlock Lane in Big Bear City. During the course of the investigation, the victim reported to deputies that her ex-boyfriend, Charles Stapleton, had broken into her house two days prior, on November 15. At that time, he pushed and held her down, covering her mouth to prevent her from yelling. Stapleton made threatening statements to the victim that he would kill her. The victim attempted to leave, but Stapleton grabbed and assaulted her. Stapleton fled the residence, fearing that neighbors may have heard the victim screaming.

Stapleton returned to the victim’s home on November 17 and attempted to block her from exiting her vehicle in her driveway. The victim was able to lock her car doors and call a family member who contacted law enforcement authorities. Stapleton left the area before the deputy’s arrival.

A felony $250,000 warrant has been issued by the San Bernardino County Superior Court for the arrest of Charles Stapleton. Upon apprehension, Stapleton will be charged with kidnapping, criminal threats, and felony domestic violence.

Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. Charles Stapleton is 48 years old, 5’9″ tall, 185 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and multiple recognizable tattoos. Stapleton is believed to be in the Big Bear area and driving a grey Mini Cooper S with California license plate 6YLT022.

Suspect Charles Stapleton is known to have violent tendencies. Anyone with information on Stapleton’s whereabouts is advised not to attempt to engage Stapleton but to report his location by contacting the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station (909) 866-0100. Information can be reported anonymously through WE TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.