330 Temporarily Closed due to Big Rig Accident on Monday, November 3rd

Big Bear News – At 2:41pm on Monday, November 3rd, a collision with injuries occurred on Highway 330 between a big rig and a large construction trailer approximately two miles north of the San Bernardino Ranger Station. CalTrans has ordered a hard closure to/from Live Oak in Running Springs and Highland in order to clear the vehicles and address the injuries. The estimated length of the closure is expected to be 4 to 6 hours meaning the route is expected to reopen as early as 7pm or as late as 9pm tonight.

Travelers will need to use the alternate route of Highway 18 through Lake Arrowhead/Sky Forest or the back route of Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley for travel to/from Big Bear as a result of Highway 38 already being closed.