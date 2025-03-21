2nd Annual Restaurant Week – Dine Big Bear Kicks off Sunday, March 23rd

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Visit Big Bear, presents the second annual “Restaurant Week – Dine Big Bear,” kicking off this Sunday, March 23rd through March 30th with 20 participating restaurants this year!

Each participating Chamber-member restaurant is offering a special incentive to encourage both locals and visitors to dine out in Big Bear. Originally introduced last year, Restaurant Week – Dine Big Bear continues to be a valuable member benefit designed to help boost sales for our local eateries.

This year’s list of participating restaurants include Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon, Dank Donuts, Hacienda Mexican Grill, Sweet Basil Bistro, Nottingham’s Restaurant, Dominos Pizza, Santana & Mavericks Unique Crafted Foods, Barrel 33, The Pines Lakefront, Tiffany’s Bistro at Chateau Big Bear, Royal Thai Cafe, Fire Rock Burgers and Brews, Moonridge Coffee Company, The Bear Trap, Jakobe’s Famous Foods, Peppercorn Grille, Coffee and Tea Exchange, The Himalayan, Alley Oops Sports Bar at the Bowling Barn and Captain’s Anchorage.



Make plans now to take advantage of special discounts and perks during Restaurant Week – Dine Big Bear. To view the full list of specials, visit: Restaurant Week 2025 Specials. For more details, call the Chamber at (909) 866-4607 or email office@bigbearchamber.com.