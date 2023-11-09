All Are Invited To The “Maui Relief Fund Event” This Thursday!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Big Bear community is showing their support of the Maui residents who suffered devastating losses during the recent wildfires. Local restaurants, service organizations and community members will host the “Maui Relief Fund Event” this Thursday, September 14th at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm with live music. Fourteen restaurants will be serving food buffet style and six non-profit organizations will hold both silent and live auctions. All participants are volunteering their time and food for this event. The cost is only $25.00 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Hacienda Grill Mexican Restaurant and Gaby’s Latin Flavors Restaurant both located on Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake. Everyone is welcome to attend! 100% of the money raised will be distributed through service organizations to the families in Maui who need it the most. As Big Bear is all too familiar with the damage that wildfires can cause, come out to support our Hawaiian neighbors as they recover from devastating losses.