18-year-old Female Falls at the Big Bear Dam

On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at approximately 11:03 p.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the Big Bear Dam at 37800 Big Bear Boulevard, in Big Bear Lake, for a search and rescue of an 18-year-old female that had fallen.

When deputies arrived, they learned the female was under the Highway 18 Bridge with friends when she fell from the top of the support structure under the highway. Deputies and Big Bear Fire Department first responders descended the hillside to the location where the female had fallen and located her at the bottom of the hill. Big Bear Fire paramedics initiated lifesaving measures on the female; however, despite their efforts, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, there are no indications of suspicious circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death; however, the investigation remains open and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at (844) 909-3006 or text “REPORT” to (844) 909-3006. You may leave information on the website at https:////mobile.catapultem.com/sbcsd/Sites