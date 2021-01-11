Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Come on, celebrate! Come one! Come all! It’s the 4th Annual BIG BEAR REUNION. It’s a Biscuits & Gravy-off. Ah-what? A first ever for the ELKS of Big Bear Lake. Everyone is invited to Saturday afternoon of Friends & Family Fun event of live-music by Big Bear Valley favorites, Terry McRaven. Sing along old favorites by Karoke Manolo. It’s common knowledge that great cooks brag, ‘they make the Best Biscuits and Gravy; rather they have the Best recipe for Biscuits and Gravy. Okay, Braggers Sign-up! Be a contestant.

Sign-ups begin now thru October 31st. Start planning your booth to attract the tasters and judges. There will be Best Biscuit Booth prizes. Ya’ll that ain’t cooking, sign up to be one of 11 judges; right now, until Sunday the 31st. Just to make it fun, the wanna-be judges will be requested to complete a short form with three fun questions and a statement of why they feel that they are qualified. The Best Biscuits and Gravy Cook-off rules will be similar to the Chili Society Rules for Cookoff. Now, Cowpokes! Git on your kickin’ boots, levis and gear ‘cause there’ll also be awards and prizes for best western costumes everyone.

It’s tasting and eating and visiting Saturday. There will be kids cool drinks, while big people can partake of non-alcoholic drinks, as well as libations (a no-host Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar). A grand time had by all. Sign-ups for Biscuit Booths, Judges and information call 909-585-4991. So, save the date, Saturday November 6th. Plan to spend a fun day at Big Bear Lake ELKS Lodge #1787, located at the west end of Village Drive in Big Bear Lake.