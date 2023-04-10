Historic Multi-Year Big Bear High School Reunion

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear High School Alumni are invited to a historic multi-year reunion this month. Alumni from the 1950’s through the 1980’s are invited to attend the two day event on October 13th and 14th from 5:30pm to 10:30pm each evening at the Big Bear Elks Lodge. Enjoy catching up with old friends and making new ones! The cost is $45.00 per person for both nights to include music, dancing, socializing, a photo booth, two open bars and snacks. Food can be purchased on-site at the Cook Shack. For more information or to purchase tickets contact organizer, Harold Karaka at 818-694-2049 or email hkldfind@yahoo.com. Information can also be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/671333287301787. Spread the word with your family and friends!