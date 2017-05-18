Road Closures for the Amgen Tour of California will affect some business and many residential neighborhoods.

Many roads will begin closing in and around the Big Bear Lake Village area starting on Thursday with other Village area roads closing at 5:00AM Friday May 19th. Detour signs will show ways around the closures.

If you live on the following residential streets please look for no parking signs in front of your home. These No Parking Signs will indicate that your street will be closed on Friday May 19th from 7:00 AM until the race ends at 5:00 PM. Departing by car from your home will not be possible during the closure. It may be advised that if you live on a closed street that you move a car to a nearby street which will remain open. No cars will be allowed on the closed roads, this is without exception.

Alden Rd.

Knight Ave. between Big Bear Blvd. and Park Ave.

Park Ave. between Knight Ave. and Wren and Swan Drive

Wren and Swan Drive including Fox Farm Road between Park Avenue and Sandalwood Drive

Sandlewood Drive

North Shore Drive from Stanfield Cutoff to the Fawnskin Triangle

North Shore Lane

Residents of Eagle Point will have access to their neighborhood through a controlled intersection at Eureka Drive and Park Avenue.

In order to have a safe and exciting event for the competitors and fans please follow the instructions of the Sheriff’s department, California Highway Patrol, COPS (citizens on patrol) and the many local volunteers. The Big Bear Time Trial Local Organizing Committee thanks you and looks forward to a thrilling day of competition.

This event will be viewed worldwide in over 200 countries and will be seen in the United States on NBCSN.

For more information see the Big Bear Time Trial – Amgen Tour of California web page.