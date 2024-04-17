Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is This Weekend

Long Beach CA – Big Bear News- KBHR Motorsports – The famous and historic Long Beach Grand Prix or as it’s more well known as the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been a springtime open wheel race and beach party for well over 40 years. In the early 80’s I attended the race when they ran formula 1 cars and later when CART and Indy cars took over. I and others were thrilled to see Mario Andretti win there and later win several championships. I’ve experienced different LBGP street track layouts including the climb to Ocean Avenue and the flat out roar down Shoreline Village. I’ve concluded that on any given race weekend any driver and team can take the checkered flag, it’s that thrilling and nearly unpredictable. I love open wheel racing from Indy cars to Formula 1 but the simple fact is not a single driver or team dominates every single race. And with that said the entire weekend is a Southern California scene filled with entertaining car races alongside non car events. If you live in the region then be there daily or just for Sunday’s finale, better yet find a hotel room, rent a house or spend the night on a boat. Either way it’s worth the effort. You can check out all your entry options at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beachhttps://www.gplb.com. It’s all about the sights, the sounds, the aroma of fine restaurants in the track area and delectable treats from the endless supply from food trucks all wrapped into a beach party.