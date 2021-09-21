Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is Back This Weekend

Big Bear News – Long Beach Ca: Covid 19 has changed so much including the auto racing world. Last year the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was cancelled, it felt like spring was cancelled. Again this year we weren’t graced with a springtime race event in Long Beach but, now even better, we’ll be treated to a fall IndyCar championship showdown. The tough race circuit on streets of Long Beach will determine who will hold the 2021 championship trophy and this year the points are close than ever.

The three leading in the points Alex Palou 24 year old from Spain, Patricio O’ward 22 year old from Mexico and Josef Newgarden 30 year old from the United States are in the runnin. The smart money is going with Palou because of his points lead and podium consistency. But O’ward has finished every race and in Long Beach that counts for a lot as the speeds are high, the track is tight with many low probability passing opportunities. But don’t count out wild card Newgarden as he drives hard and hopes Alex and Patrico take each other out as they calculate risk and reward at every turn. Regardless, it’s a weekend that promises to be one of the top racing events of the year.

Action all weekend long is in store for ticket holders on the track, plus through in food, drinks and fine restaurants along with race lifestyle exposition, concerts, then historic races, IMSA Sportscar racing, Stadium trucks, drifting, and the championship blend into a must see, must experience, must do Southern California event. Proof of vaccination or negative covid test for entry is mandatory testing sites will be set up around the circuit, go to gplb.com

for more details.