Two $10k Trout Caught in Visit Big Bear’s Annual Fishin for $50k!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – This year’s 26th Annual Fishin’ for $50k Trout Tournment, presented by Visit Big Bear, did not disappointed with not one but two historic $10k wins on Saturday, June 8th. This is the first time in the 26 year tournament history that a Grand Prize trout was caught during the weekend long competition.

Angler Rodolfo Vizcarra, 54, of Hemet, CA, caught one of the five $10k tagged trout weighing in at just 1.61 pounds, 15.25” long. The second $10k winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is from Corona reeling in a trout weighing 2.67 pounds at 18 ¼” long.

Visit Big Bear CEO, Travis Scott, tells Kbear, “Fishin for 50k began in 1998 and has welcomed over 15,000 anglers to Big Bear Lake over the years. Over all the years this tournament has been curated by organizational leaders, it’s exciting for myself and the current Visit Big Bear team to award the first $10k prizes. We look forward to carrying on this great tradition for many years to come. Not only does this event bring families from al lover to our beautiful community, it gives Visit Big Bear and our Care for Big Bear environmental stewardship program an amazing opportunity to support our Lake through a sponsorship each year since 2019 in the amount of $50,000 to stock the lake with trout in turn supporting a balanced lake environment.”

The Fishin’ for $50k Trout Tournament maxed out at the 700 limit of anglers to register for the weekend long tournament. The lake was stocked with thirty tagged trout including five Grand Prize winners worth $10k each for tournament anglers. Non-grand prize tagged trout winners were awarded cash prizes, too. Cash prizes were also awarded in weight class awards with categories for both adults and children at the Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 9th at 3:30pm.

Girl’s Division

1st Place Haylee Soria, 2.109 lbs, 17”

2nd Place Sierra Harris, 2.103 lbs, 17”

3rd Place Juliette Limon, 2.043 lbs, 16.25”

Boy’s Division

1st Place Caleb Martinez, 2.570 lbs, 18.75”

2nd Place(Tie)Maddix Corral, 2.495 lbs, 17.5” & Tristen Messiner, 2.495 lbs, 18.5”

3rd Place Gavin Graves, 2.480 lbs, 18”

Women’s Division

1st Place Guylaine Jacquet, 3.130 lbs, 18.5”

2nd Place Veronica Anderson, 2.793 lbs, 18.5”

3rd Place Miranda Kwok, 2.720 lbs, 18”

Men’s Division

1st Place Aaron Holland, 3.966 lbs, 20.5”, also the Grand Champion with the biggest trout overall!

2nd Place Raul Rico, 3.236 lbs, 18.25”

3rd Place Sevak Aslanyan, 3.225 lbs, 20”

Two additional anglers caught tagged trout this past weekend worth $500 each. The winners are Frank Grugg and Troy North. The winner of the Hobie Kayak, Mirage Passport 10.5 raffle drawing was Jackson Kelly.