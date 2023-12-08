Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

Public Star Party Expo Tonight at Ski Beach, Meadow Park

by

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The Big Bear Valley Astronomical Society is holding an inaugural Public Star Party Expo tonight at Ski Beach at Meadow Park in Big Bear Lake tonight from 7pm to 9pm. This is a free event for the public to engage with 10 to 12 astronomers who will be on hand to operate telescopes where attendees can view different astronomical objects. Vendors will be set up as well representing our community. This event coincides with the Perseids meteor shower and, as a bonus, Saturn will be visible this evening

Related Posts:

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5