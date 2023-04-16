Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Weekend

Long Beach, CA – Big Bear News -The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is a fan favorite and spring time tradition in Southern California. The street circuit is among one of the most picturesque settings for a car race. One of the attractions of this race is how the exhaust notes and associated gear shifting echo off the buildings and high rise condos that surround the convention center and Hyatt hotel in the middle and the pacific ocean to the south. The car culture is alive and well and is on high display at the Grand Prix. And now for the cars of course I am most interested in the IndyCar race and the IMSA series race but there is so much more track entertainment to be had over the weekend. This year the Porsche Carrera Cup Series presented a great race with one high speed crash that left two cars destroyed. The Historic Formula cars take the track a definite crowd pleaser the Super Drift cars and another favorite of mine and the throngs of fans are the stadium track Truck Challenge races complete with high speed jumps and incredible action. This is fantastic entertainment and a great value considering the price of admission which is a must see event for me and 180,000 fans.