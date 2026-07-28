Prison Sentences Handed Down in Tragic Death of Sugarloaf Toddler

Big Bear Valley – Sugarloaf – Big Bear News – A San Bernardino County judge sentenced a woman and her boyfriend to state prison on Tuesday, July 28, following their guilty pleas in the 2023 death of 14-month-old Henry Wheatley Brown. Superior Court Judge Alexander R. Martinez handed down the sentences at the San Bernardino Justice Center.

Samantha Victoria Garver, 36, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and child abuse causing great bodily injury. Her boyfriend, 34-year-old Sergio Vincent Mena, received a sentence of 21 years to life after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse causing great bodily injury.

The charges stem from the October 1, 2023 death of Garver’s son, Henry, who was found unresponsive at the couple’s Sugarloaf home in the San Bernardino Mountains. According to court records, the child suffered severe physical injuries, including burns, fractures, and bruises. Investigators determined that the couple waited approximately 12 hours after discovering the injured child before calling 911, administering only an over-the-counter antihistamine in the interim.

Case records show that local authorities and child welfare officials had received previous reports regarding the child’s safety prior to his death. Family members and a babysitter had contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Children and Family Services to report concerns and visible injuries. Additionally, Garver had an outstanding arrest warrant dating back to a 2013 child cruelty conviction at the time of the incident.