Local Arrest on Drug Charges Under Proposition 36

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On Sunday, July 6, 2025, at approximately 6:11PM, deputies conducted a traffic stop near Maple Lane and Big Bear Boulevard. During the stop, the driver, 44-year-old Gregory Thomas of Sugarloaf, exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

After reviewing his criminal history, deputies discovered Thomas had two prior convictions for drug-related offenses. Deputies arrested Thomas for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with two prior convictions. Thomas was booked into custody at the Big Bear Jail.

Thomas is being held on $30,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center. He was arraigned in the San Bernardino County Superior Court on July, 8, 2025 at 8:00AM. The next court hearing on this matter is still pending at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Big Bear Sheriff Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.

Proposition 36 was applied in the arrest of Gregory Thomas. On November 5, 2024, California voters passed Proposition 36 titled “The Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act.” The proposition took effect on December 18, 2024, and reforms multiple laws from Proposition 47, which have been responsible for increasing homelessness, drug addiction and theft. Proposition 36 includes several new Penal and Health and Safety Codes that deputies will be able to apply during arrests when appropriate. These new charges can carry enhanced sentencing, as well as prevent offenders from being cite released prior to their court appearance.