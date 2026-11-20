BIG BEAR NEWS – BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. — With winter weather in the forecast, the City of Big Bear Lake has issued a seasonal reminder urging residents, business owners, and visitors to prepare for snow conditions, road restrictions, and municipal winter operations.

Snow Conditions and Street Parking Ban

Under City Ordinance No. 2023-517, parking on any City street is strictly prohibited whenever snow conditions exist between October 15 and April 15. While the City notes it makes every effort to avoid towing, vehicles left on the street during snow operations are subject to being towed and impounded at the owner’s expense, along with fines of up to $500.

Visitors staying in short-term vacation rentals are reminded that guest parking is permitted only in the property’s driveway, garage, or designated parking spaces. Officials advise travelers to confirm with their rental hosts or property managers prior to arrival that driveways and walkways will be cleared. Questions regarding parking citations can be directed to the Neighborhood Preservation Division at (909) 866-5831 or Parking@BigBearLake.gov.

Tire Chain Requirements

Motorists traveling into the San Bernardino Mountains during the colder months must carry properly fitting tire chains or traction devices, such as tire cables, at all times. Officials recommend practicing chain installation before departing and consulting the Caltrans Chain Installation Chart for guidance.

California enforces three levels of chain controls:

R-1: Chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels. Vehicles with snow tires must still carry chains. Trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle.

Chains are required on all vehicles except passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks under 6,000 pounds gross weight equipped with snow tires on at least two drive wheels. Vehicles with snow tires must still carry chains. Trailers with brakes must have chains on at least one axle. R-2: Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. Those vehicles must still carry traction devices in chain control areas.

Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. Those vehicles must still carry traction devices in chain control areas. R-3: Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles, with no exceptions.

Winter Driving Checklist and Local Resources

Before heading up or down the mountain, drivers should check the forecast, plan to travel during daylight hours after snowfall has stopped, and share travel plans with family or friends. Vehicles should be inspected for adequate fuel, battery life, tire tread, fluids, and working wipers, and stocked with an emergency supply kit containing water, food, blankets, medication, first aid supplies, and phone chargers.

To assist the community throughout the season, the City has released its 2026 Snow Removal Guide, which details snow plowing procedures, the free Berm Reduction Program, snow-condition trash collection rules, and tips for protecting roadside property improvements.