City of Big Bear Lake Releases Budget in Brief for Fiscal Year 2026-27



BIG BEAR NEWS – BIG BEAR LAKE, CA – The City of Big Bear Lake is excited to announce that its new Budget in Brief document is now available on its website, BigBearLake.gov. The Budget in Brief offers an executive summary of the Fiscal Year 2026-27 Adopted Budget in a convenient, easy-to-ready format. This 12- page document highlights the City’s continued focus on advancement through strategic investments in infrastructure, public safety, and community development, while maintaining fiscal responsibility and transparency. “The Budget in Brief allows readers to quickly familiarize themselves with the City’s major infrastructure projects, financial resources and funds invested in the community” said Dena Heald, Director of Finance/City Treasurer. Key initiatives include major improvement projects such as expanded public parking, street rehabilitation, and upgrades to City signage, all aimed at enhancing quality of life for residents, supporting local businesses, and accommodating growing visitor demand.

“The Budget in Brief illustrates the City’s commitment to keeping the public informed about and engaged in the City’s operations and plans for the future that will enhance the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors,” said City Manager Erik Sund.