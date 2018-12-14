Brown Act Violation Allegations cast a cloud on San Bernardino County Supervisors Selection Process

San Bernardino, CA – The process for selecting the short term seat for County Supervisor Third District has hit a bump in the road. Although many supervisors have spoken of transparency during public meetings some have accused them of serial meetings and exchanging their prefered choices out of public view. In order to fill the seat which James Ramos held before taking the position of 40th District Assemblyman, the remaining San Bernardino County Supervisors have a deadline of January 3rd to prevent Governor Newsom from making that decision for them.



Three elected officials who serve in the Big Bear Valley were among the 48 who qualified for consideration to fill the seat. Previously Supervisor Josie Gonzales objected to the process and suggested that all qualified candidates be given a chance to address the board prior to eliminating any. Councilman William Jahn was one made the short list of 13 to be interviewed on December 11th. In addition the allegations of violations include creating a serial meeting as well as secret ballot which by definition is against the law.



Along with the December 11th public comments, Ruth Musser-Lopez in an email states that the county violated the Brown Act when Supervisors each created a list of ten picks in order to narrow the field to be interviewed in public on December 11th. Some Brown Act advocates say that is a violation. Open government and transparent government is the reason for the Brown Act.



Ruth Musser-Lopez

There seems to be several ways that the County Supervisors can proceed. Do nothing and proceed forward. Fix the problem which may mean starting over with new selection rules. Make public the alleged secret meeting and ballot.

The next Supervisors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday December 18th at 10:00 AM, when the Supervisors will make a decision on how to proceed.



