Latest Big Bear Election Results as of 11/10/22 at 4:00 PM

This is the latest election update from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters as of 11/10/22 at 4:00 PM

Congressional District 23
Jay Obernolte (R) 57,208 60.08%
Derek Marshall (D) 38,009 39.92%

State Assembly District 34
Tom Lackey (R)  39,162 57.6%
Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R) 28,829 42.4%

Big Bear Lake City Council
Recall Alan Lee – Yes  202 – 75.37%
No 66 – 24.63%

District 1 (Top 1)
Kendi Segovia 145 – 61.70%
Jim Eakin                       88 – 37.45%

District 2 (Top 1)
Rick Herrick      122 – 67.03%
Omar Torres Cazares      60 – 32.97%

District 3 (Top 1)
Randall Putz 157 – 62.55%
Paul Sokoloff                92 – 36.65%

District 4 (Top 1)
Perri Melnick  128 – 48.85%
Robert Barton                83 – 31.68%
Cory Blake Miholich       51 – 19.47%

Measure O; limit on short term rentals in Big Bear Lake
No      757 57.57%
Yes     558 42.43%

Measure P; Transient Occupancy Tax
Yes    710 55.82%
No     562 44.18%

Bear Valley Unified School District
Area 1:
Cathy Herrick 513 64.04%
Kelly Ohlson             287 35.83%

Area 3:
Paul Zamoyta 472 67.14%
Lizette Grau               229 32.57%

Big Bear Airport District (Top 2)
Marikay Lindstrom 2,127 36.27%
Charles Hicks        1,974 33.66%
Steven Perry          960       16.37%
Alan Lee                793       13.52%

Big Bear Community Services District (Top 3)
John Green           1,277  27.18%
Bob Rowe             1,272  27.08%
Al Ziegler              1,227   26.12%
Lyle Devore Sr.     910 19.37%

Bear Valley Community Healthcare District (Top 2)
Peter Boss             2,323 45.47%
John “Jack” Briner 1,977 38.70%
Nancy Sargent       806   15.78%

Big Bear Municipal Water District Division 3 (Top 1)
Craig Brewster            287 46.37%
Michael Logrande       202 32.63%
Brian Boyd                  95    15.35%
Gregory Kammerman 35 5.65%

