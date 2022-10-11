Latest Big Bear Election Results as of 11/10/22 at 4:00 PM

This is the latest election update from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters as of 11/10/22 at 4:00 PM
Congressional District 23
Jay Obernolte (R) 57,208 60.08%
Derek Marshall (D) 38,009 39.92%
State Assembly District 34
Tom Lackey (R) 39,162 57.6%
Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R) 28,829 42.4%
Big Bear Lake City Council
Recall Alan Lee – Yes 202 – 75.37%
No 66 – 24.63%
District 1 (Top 1)
Kendi Segovia 145 – 61.70%
Jim Eakin 88 – 37.45%
District 2 (Top 1)
Rick Herrick 122 – 67.03%
Omar Torres Cazares 60 – 32.97%
District 3 (Top 1)
Randall Putz 157 – 62.55%
Paul Sokoloff 92 – 36.65%
District 4 (Top 1)
Perri Melnick 128 – 48.85%
Robert Barton 83 – 31.68%
Cory Blake Miholich 51 – 19.47%
Measure O; limit on short term rentals in Big Bear Lake
No 757 57.57%
Yes 558 42.43%
Measure P; Transient Occupancy Tax
Yes 710 55.82%
No 562 44.18%
Bear Valley Unified School District
Area 1:
Cathy Herrick 513 64.04%
Kelly Ohlson 287 35.83%
Area 3:
Paul Zamoyta 472 67.14%
Lizette Grau 229 32.57%
Big Bear Airport District (Top 2)
Marikay Lindstrom 2,127 36.27%
Charles Hicks 1,974 33.66%
Steven Perry 960 16.37%
Alan Lee 793 13.52%
Big Bear Community Services District (Top 3)
John Green 1,277 27.18%
Bob Rowe 1,272 27.08%
Al Ziegler 1,227 26.12%
Lyle Devore Sr. 910 19.37%
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District (Top 2)
Peter Boss 2,323 45.47%
John “Jack” Briner 1,977 38.70%
Nancy Sargent 806 15.78%
Big Bear Municipal Water District Division 3 (Top 1)
Craig Brewster 287 46.37%
Michael Logrande 202 32.63%
Brian Boyd 95 15.35%
Gregory Kammerman 35 5.65%