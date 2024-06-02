Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Tuesday, February 6th, Is a Snow Day for BVUSD. No School Today.

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions, all schools in the Bear Valley Unified School District will be closed today, Tuesday, February 6th to ensure the safety of students and staff. Today is a Snow Day. No school today.

