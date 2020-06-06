Three Perish in Plane Crash Friday Afternoon.

UPDATE: Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Mentone, CA – Big Bear Airport regrets to report that on Friday, June 5th, an airplane registered to Big Bear resident, Chris Hark was involved in a fatal accident near Redlands. It has been confirmed that two of the fatalities were Shery Doucette, an Airport employee, and her 11-year old daughter, Gineva. The third victim was the pilot, Chris Hark. Our condolences are with friends and families of the victims.

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Mentone, CA – A plane crash was reported Friday afternoon at approximately 3:30 PM. The location was first reported as Yucaipa which was later more closely identified as the Mentone area. Sheriff’s helicopters were displaced to the crash site located in the foothills, below a ridge line near Highway 38, Mill Creek Road.

The Sheriffs confirmed that three people perished in the crash. The identities of the crash victims have not yet been confirmed or released. A search of FAA records revealed that the plane, a Cessna 175, is registered to a Big Bear City resident Christopher P. Hark. At this time it’s not known if he was in the plane at the time of the crash.

It is anticipated that the official Sheriff’s release and coroner’s report will give more details followed by an investigation by the FAA and NTSB.