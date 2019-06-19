New Big Bear “Vertical” Ropes Course to Open Soon

Big Bear Lake, Ca – The new Big Bear Ropes Course at the Big Bear Snow Play location is a state-of-the-art aerial adventure which promises to be exhilarating and challenging. Big Bear Ropes Course is a two-story creation which allows participants of varying ages to try an array of challenges and features. The vertical course is over 6,400 square feet including suspension bridges, some with wide-open gaps, and two-inch round cables with curving overhangs and dangling ropes and a sky rail zipline for a total of 42 different obstacles.

Big Bear Ropes Course Director of Operations Scott Voigt says “It’s a whole new type of excitement. Think American Ninja Warrior on a family-friendly level especially designed for kids, best of all, it’s engineered to ensure the highest standards of safety.” Each participant is fully secured on their advanced safety system, which includes a five-point, full-body harness safety line, with a slider puck connected to a continuous belay track, secured from start to finish in self-guided excursion. Most participants, at their own pace, can complete the ropes course within 15 to 20 minutes.



Big Bear Ropes Course should be ready for the public the last week of June or first week of July and will remain open year-round. The cost, $12 per person, per round and is located at 42825 Big Bear Boulevard along with Big Bear Speedway and Big Bear Snow Play. For more information call 909-585-0075