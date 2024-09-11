Big Bear Mountain Resort and Visit Big Bear/Care for Big Bear Donate $25k of Supplies to Bear Valley Unified School District Students for Family Fun Night, Thursday, November 14th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – On Wednesday, November 6th, at the regular meeting of the Bear Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, Big Bear Mountain Resort presented an overview of their 8 year collaboration with BVUSD. Robert Hendricks, VP of Base Operations, presented an overview of the multiple programs in place for our local students. These programs include $5 lift tickets and $5 rentals, the 3rd Grade Snow Sports Education Program and 4th Grade Golf Clinic. To date, for 2024 alone, 6000 students have taken advantage of $5 lift tickets, 4600 have paid $5 a day for equipment rentals, 155 Third Grade students have been serviced with lift tickets, rentals, lessons and lunch for 4 visits each and 150 Fourth Grade students have received personalized instruction from golf professionals. Now in its 8th year run, the programs continue to grow in allowing affordable access for local students to the resort. With the purchase of Snow Valley Resort, BBMR has expanded their program to include snow sports education for Rim of the World School District students.

Additionally, Big Bear Mountain Resorts, in collaboration with Visit Big Bear’s Care for Big Bear Initiative, is donating $25,000 worth of supplies for local students. A total of 500 backpacks will be donated to students at the upcoming Family Fun Night at the Big Bear Middle School on Thursday, November 14th. The backpacks contain a waterproof winter coat with multiple sizes available, knit beanie and gloves, 3-pack of socks, school supplies, water bottle and personal items including a dental kit, hand sanitizer and chapstick. All of the items are new and paid for by Big Bear Mountain Resorts and Visit Big Bear. Elizabeth Filia, Community and Guest Services Manager, displayed a sample backpack that will be handed out at no charge at Thursday’s event to the first 500 students.

Travis Scott, CEO for Visit Big Bear, expressed gratitude to the Bear Valley Unified District administration, teachers and staff for their dedication to shaping our future generations. Mr. Scott added “Thanks to Big Bear Mountain Resort for their continued partnership and commitment to making a difference that extends beyond tourism. When they presented this opportunity to collaborate in supporting students and schools, we knew this was exactly where we wanted to be as an organization. Visit Big Bear, through our Care for Big Bear Initiative, run by Sara Schacht, is really honored to support our students and future leaders with the winter and school essentials that they need.”

Bear Valley Unified School District’s Family Fun Night is on Thursday, November 14th from 5pm to 7pm and is open to all BVUSD families and students. There will be a complimentary dinner, games, giveaways and opportunity drawings including four anytime passes for a family of 4 including lift tickets and rentals donated by BBMR. Students must be accompanied by a caregiver. Some items are limited and will be on a first come, first served basis.