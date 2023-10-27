Travis Scott Named New CEO of Visit Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Travis Scott will take over as the new CEO of Visit Big Bear, President Loren Hafen has announced. An experienced destination marketer, Scott joins Visit Big Bear following his five highly successful years as the Executive Director of Visit Mendocino County, overseeing marketing and communications for one of the most buzzed about California travel destinations.

In his role as CEO, Scott will lead Visit Big Bear in its mission of driving overnight tourism to Big Bear Lake by promoting year-round awareness, responsible visitation and creating and supporting special events and activities to increase midweek, and offseason overnight stays. Scott's appointment follows a nationwide months-long search process that identified him as the best person to lead Visit Big Bear forward.

“In Travis Scott, Visit Big Bear is getting a proven and innovative marketer to lead the organization towards a future that looks very bright,” said Visit Big Bear Board President Loren Hafen. “His accomplishments at Visit Mendocino speak volumes and throughout the process we were equally impressed with his creative approach to destination marketing and his ability to clearly and concisely communicate with stakeholders.”

Under Scott’s leadership, the marketing program at Visit Mendocino County produced an exceptional return on investment. A 2022 study commissioned through Travel Analytics found that every marketing dollar spent by Visit Mendocino produced an 87-1 return in visitor spend, well above average among destination marketing organizations (DMOs).

“Big Bear Lake is an iconic California destination. With its combination of mountains, forests, and pristine lake, it’s a place that has long captured the imagination of travelers,” said Scott. “I’m honored to lead Visit Big Bear and look forward to working with our community, members and partners to grow responsible visitation to one of California's true treasures.”

Travis Scott will officially take over leadership responsibilities on December 4 from interim CEO Michael Perry. A former Big Bear Lake City Manager, Perry was effective in helping guide Visit Big Bear through a highly dynamic environment for mountain destination travel over the past several years.