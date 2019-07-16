Installation of Rock Fall Barrier on State Route 330 to Begin

Big Bear, CA – The California Department of Transportation will begin a rock fall barrier project on State Route 330 near Running Springs tomorrow. The $5 million contract was awarded to Spectrum Construction Group, Inc. from Irvine. This project will remove rock debris from the slope, excavate and reduce slope size and install two rock-fall barriers at postmiles 37 and 39.

On Tuesday, July 17, drainage installation will begin near postmiles 37 and 39 behind K-rail. Please expect delays during construction hours.

Beginning September 9, a full closure will be in effect until September 23.

During this closure, crews will perform rock scaling, slope excavations and construct the two rock-fall barriers.

Be advised, weather conditions may affect this operation. Know before you go! To stay on top of roadwork in the Inland Empire go to Caltrans District 8 and sign up for commuter alerts. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap and planned lane closures.